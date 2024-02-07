Forum: Outdoor adventure education methods and processes continually reviewed to ensure safety

We thank Mr Hong Geok Hua for his letter “Don’t rely only on human checks for outdoor adventure activities” (Feb 1).

The Outdoor Adventure Education (OAE) Council agrees that there needs to be a holistic approach to managing safety and risks in OAE activities. The council, which comprises industrial safety experts, specialists in outdoor adventure education from institutes of higher learning, and OAE providers and practitioners, continually reviews the methodology, process and management of OAE activities. This includes the design of risk mitigation systems and activity infrastructure.