Forum: Other housing options and grants available for seniors

We thank Ms Ng Siok Ang for her feedback (Extend enhanced CPF housing grant to retired senior citizens, March 3).

HDB is committed to keeping public housing affordable and accessible, to help Singaporeans own their first home. The Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) is a means-tested grant that was introduced in September 2019 to provide additional support for lower to upper middle-income families buying new or resale flats as their first home.

Eligible first-timer families with a monthly household income of up to $9,000 can receive an EHG of up to $80,000, while eligible first-timer singles aged 35 and above with a monthly income of up to $4,500 can receive up to $40,000. This is one of several housing grants available to first-time homebuyers.

To be eligible for the EHG, at least one of the flat applicants or their spouse/fiance(e) has to be in continuous employment for at least 12 months before the flat application, and remain working at the point of flat application. This enables us to better assess applicants’ ability to purchase the flat and ensure that they exercise financial prudence in their home purchase, which is the single largest capital outlay for most.

Nevertheless, HDB recognises that some applicants may fall short of meeting this condition, and is prepared to review each case, and exercise flexibility, where necessary.

While first-timer senior households who are not working do not qualify for the EHG in their flat purchase, they may enjoy other housing grants when they buy a resale flat. For example, they could enjoy the CPF Housing Grant, which has recently been increased to up to $80,000, if they buy a two-room to four-room resale flat, as well as the Proximity Housing Grant of up to $30,000, if they live with or near their child.

Alternatively, seniors may consider more affordable housing options, such as the two-room flexi flats on short leases, or the community care apartments that integrate housing with care services to support seniors to age in place in the community.

Ms Ng may contact HDB for assistance, or visit our website at www.hdb.gov.sg/retirement to find out more about the housing options available for seniors.

Sia Tze Ming

Director, Policy and Property

Housing and Development Board