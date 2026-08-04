Forum: Organisations have helped special needs community feel valued

I would like to thank everyone who organised the recent Play Inclusive event. My 21-year-old autistic son had a wonderful time, and seeing him participate with such enthusiasm, confidence and happiness brought immense joy to our family. Thank you for creating an environment where individuals with special needs feel welcomed, included and valued.

Our family has been happy with the many opportunities provided by organisations such as NCSF Uplift, Runninghour, Special Olympics and Play-Ability. Through their regular programmes over the years, my son has grown physically stronger and become more confident in social settings. Every session, every volunteer and every encouraging word has made a positive difference in his life.

As parents of a child with special needs, the journey is often both financially demanding and emotionally exhausting. Weekends can be particularly challenging when there are few structured activities available. These programmes have become much more than recreational activities _ they provide purpose, routine, friendship and a sense of belonging for our children, while giving families reassurance that we are not alone.

I hope the Government will consider extending greater funding and support to outstanding volunteer-led organisations such as NCSF Uplift and Runninghour.

Despite operating without government funding, both organisations have tirelessly served the special needs community for many years. Their work has quietly transformed countless lives in the background, and they deserve a chance to continue expanding their services to the special needs community.

Tan Sai Hong