Forum: Only vehicles in good condition should be hired out for car-sharing

As certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rise, car-sharing has become a more attractive option. Yet, there are downsides to using a shared vehicle.

Users of car-sharing services have complained of cars being poorly maintained. Issues include dusty interiors, pet fur on the seats, cigarette smoke odour in the car, near-empty fuel tanks and squeaky brakes.

Users who find the car in a bad condition should report any damage or fault, with pictorial evidence, to the car-sharing company’s hotline. That car should then not be available for use by other customers until the issues are fixed.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen

