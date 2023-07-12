Forum: Only quieter works carried out on Sundays and public holidays

We thank Mr Tan Shao Yi for his feedback on construction noise (Break from construction noise needed, June 23).

HDB remains committed to completing all pandemic-delayed projects as soon as possible, to minimise the inconveniences for households waiting for the completion of their new flats.

Mr Tan raised concerns about the sites at Tampines South, where new flats are being built. HDB recognises that noise from ongoing construction works can cause disamenities to surrounding residents, and we are taking every measure to manage it responsibly.

Construction works are carried out during the stipulated hours of 8am to 7pm from Mondays to Fridays, and 8am to 5pm on Saturdays. Quieter works are scheduled to take place outside these hours, in compliance with the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) lower permissible noise limits.

On Sundays and public holidays, only pre-approved quiet works such as plastering and painting, as well as sanitary and plumbing works, are allowed to be carried out between 10am and 5pm for sites within 150m of residential premises and noise-sensitive premises. We adhere to more stringent noise limits during these times.

When there are works that need to be carried out on a Sunday or public holiday, notices are promptly displayed at the lift lobbies of all residential blocks located less than 150m from the construction site, to inform residents in advance of the work schedule.

To reduce the noise generated, HDB has installed noise barriers around the construction site. Noise from the works on the site is measured in real time to ensure that it remains within the permissible noise limits set by NEA.

We acknowledge that despite our best efforts, some construction noise and dust are inevitable. Nonetheless, we are keenly aware that construction noise can cause inconvenience to residents and will continue to monitor our sites closely to ensure that noise levels remain within the permissible limits.

We seek residents’ understanding and patience, as we work to deliver homes to Singaporeans.

Sylvia Chen

Director (Building Construction Management)

Housing & Development Board