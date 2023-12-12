Forum: Offer free university education to families with 3 or more kids

I refer to the report “Have big family in Japan? Kids’ uni fees may be waived” (Dec 9).

I suggest that Singapore consider a similar approach in its education and family policies.

Japan’s ground-breaking proposal to provide free university education for families with three or more children could serve as a valuable model for Singapore, particularly as we navigate the complexities of an ageing population and declining birth rates.

The parallels between Japan and Singapore in terms of demographic challenges are striking.

Both nations are facing the repercussions of a shrinking workforce and the increasing burden of an ageing population.

In this context, Japan’s policy to alleviate the financial burden of higher education for larger families is not just progressive, but may also help in reversing the declining birth rate.

Implementing a similar policy in Singapore would significantly reduce the financial stress associated with raising a large family, particularly with regard to educational expenses. Fewer financial barriers could encourage more Singaporeans to consider having more children, helping to balance our demographic structure.

Moreover, this policy would help ensure that children from all family sizes have equal access to higher education. It would represent a step towards educational equity, ensuring that the pursuit of higher education is not hindered by financial constraints.

Such a policy could spearhead a cultural shift, reinforcing the value of larger families and the importance of investing in future generations. It could foster a more family-centric society where larger families are not only feasible but also celebrated and supported.

Together with the Baby Bonus Scheme already in place, a free university education policy for families with three or more children would be a game changer for Singapore.

Goh Hock Leng