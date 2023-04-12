Forum: Nothing wrong with HDB flats looking like high-end condos

There is nothing wrong with HDB flats at SkyTerrace @ Dawson looking like high-end condos in terms of their design (No need for HDB to cater to people’s aspirational housing needs, April 11).

Credit should be given to the Housing Board for encouraging its developers to come up with iconic designs like the one at Pinnacle @ Duxton. We should not expect Singaporeans, after a hard day’s work, to go back to their “pigeon hole” flats. It defeats the purpose of living in a progressive society.

With the advancement of technology, no building is too difficult or costly to build nowadays. The prices of new flats are determined more by the cost of land, materials and labour, and less by the construction aspects. The cost of building such modern-looking flats will not make a huge difference to the total cost when spread over the lifespan of the flats.

Also, HDB flats are unlike high-end condos built with swimming pools, barbecue pits, gyms and air-conditioned function rooms that come with high maintenance costs.

Moreover, most Singaporeans are aware that HDB has always been focused on its core principle of providing decent, affordable housing for the middle- and lower-income groups with simple facilities like children’s playgrounds and communal areas with benches for residents to relax.

We should not be living in monotonous-looking public flats as in the past. We should embrace the concept of good design and appreciate the creativity of those that make our living spaces more pleasant.

Harry Ong Heng Poh