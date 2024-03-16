Forum: Nothing transparent or fair about surge pricing

In the letter “In praise of surge pricing, which helps match supply and demand” (March 13), the writer said surge pricing relies on frequent price adjustments to match supply and demand.

A friend was recently in town and booked a trip, priced at $14, with a popular ride-hailing app.

About five minutes before the car was to arrive, the ride got cancelled. He booked again and the price increased by $3.

The second car again got cancelled and by the third time, the cost of the trip was $7 more than the first time – and only then did the car arrive.

Is this truly dynamic pricing or surge pricing? Or is it just another word for profiteering?

Surge pricing is lucrative, and many taxi drivers have also joined the ride-hailing apps.

The practice negatively affects not only those people who use ride-hailing apps, but also those who prefer traditional taxis as the number of available taxis on the road has come down.

Surge pricing relies on frequent price adjustments. There is nothing transparent or fair about it.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee