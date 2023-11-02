Forum: Not every compulsory item on annual school list needs to be bought

Each year, schools issue a list of books and items that students should buy for the new school year. I scrutinise each item even if it is deemed compulsory to determine if it is indeed necessary.

Two items on the list always catch my attention. The first is the art-related items, ranging from acrylic oil paints to brushes that are used fewer than five times. I wonder why schools do not use the miscellaneous fees for these items, which can be made available in school and be reused by future batches of students.

Another example is the rainbow-coloured series of about eight files needed for filing subjects alphabetically. They are now just taking up space in my child’s bookshelf, unused and collecting dust.

In view of the rising cost of living and the focus on sustainability, it is time for schools to relook the annual list.

Cheong Wei Ling