Forum: Not all seniors would make good tour guides

Even if we need more tour guides to meet demand in the tourism industry, getting seniors to work as tour guides may not be a one-size-fits-all solution (Train seniors as tour guides, Jan 24).

Not all seniors would be suited to work as tourist guides, even on a part-time basis. They must have the personality, interest and commitment to complete the necessary training.

As tour guides, seniors would have to walk or stand for extended periods of time. In this digitalised age, they must also be competent in IT, and they need to have good language and conversational skills to be able to share their life experiences effectively.

Instead, make use of the skills that seniors already possess. Retirees who have knowledge in fields such as archaeology and philately could work as guides at museums here like the Asian Civilisations Museum and the Singapore Philatelic Museum.

In this way, seniors could contribute more meaningfully to the tourism industry.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon