Forum: NLB to preserve history and heritage of Queenstown library

We appreciate Mr Woon Wee Min’s support for the National Library Board’s (NLB) revamp of Queenstown Public Library that will commence in 2025 (Weave in history of neighbourhood with Queenstown library revamp, July 29).

Since its opening in 1970, Queenstown Public Library has been the go-to library for residents in the area for decades, and we understand that the library holds fond memories for many.

We will incorporate the library’s heritage significance in the design and service offerings. This draws inspiration from our engagements with the library’s patrons on what they would like to see at the revamped library.

We will also ensure that the revamp abides by guidelines for conservation buildings. This revamp is part of NLB’s ongoing efforts to transform and innovate its libraries and archives to better serve its patrons.

In addition to Queenstown Public Library’s heritage, the revamp will take into consideration factors such as community needs and the long-term development plans for the community it serves. This ties in with the growing population in the Queenstown neighbourhood, with new housing developments in the area.

Following an ongoing tender, we will work with the appointed consultant to explore ways to refresh the spaces and service offerings in the library to better meet our patrons’ needs.

We thank Mr Woon for his views, and will continue to take into consideration our patrons’ feedback as we prepare for the upcoming revamp.

Catherine Lau

Deputy Chief Executive, Archives and Libraries Group

National Library Board