Forum NLB, SSG to bring on board more online learning partners

We thank Mr Martin Lee Ming Han for his letter “More support needed for those who rely on online learning” (Nov 8).

The National Library Board (NLB) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) share his view on the importance of making e-learning resources and lifelong learning accessible to all.

Singaporeans can use their SkillsFuture Credit for Udemy courses by submitting their claims directly to SSG for reimbursement after they complete their courses.

NLB regularly reviews the resources it can bring to its patrons, and makes the decision to subscribe to specific e-resources based on users’ needs, collection gaps, budget and the costs, as well as platforms’ business models.

Due to changes in Udemy Business’ licensing model offered to NLB that will severely restrict licence rotation among library users, and the significant increase in cost, it will no longer be available through NLB from Dec 15.

Aside from Udemy, SSG has also made SkillsFuture Credit available for a wide range of online courses, ranging from data visualisation to personal development, with over 70,000 online courses available from providers such as LHub Go, GnowbeLearn and ZilLearn. These allow Singaporeans to choose courses that best suit their needs and interests.

NLB will also continue to offer its patrons a wide variety of e-resources, like e-books, e-databases, e-newspapers and e-magazines, for them to read, learn and discover. Patrons can look forward to new e-learning resources in the coming year.

SSG is committed to ensuring that Singaporeans have access to courses to help them stay competitive in the workforce.

To support Singaporeans in their pursuit of lifelong learning, SSG and NLB are working together to bring on board more online learning partners, including overseas partners, to meet individuals’ learning needs.

Members of the public who have specific courses they would like to have considered for SkillsFuture Credit eligibility can provide feedback to SSG.

Chow Wun Han

Director, Collection Planning and Development

National Library Board

Peggy Lim

Director, Public Engagement Division

SkillsFuture Singapore