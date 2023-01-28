Forum: New tour guide talent welcome to help bring S’pore story to life

We refer to the letters, “Train seniors as tour guides” (Jan 24) and “Not all seniors would make good tour guides” (Jan 26).

The tourist guiding industry is an inclusive one which is open to newcomers from different ages and backgrounds.

These include both seniors and younger locals who are passionate about bringing the Singapore story to life through personal anecdotes and experiences.

To qualify as a licensed tourist guide, candidates have to undergo the Workforce Skills Qualifications Tourist Guide Course by SkillsFuture Singapore’s approved training providers.

To support continuous learning, SkillsFuture Singapore provides up to 70 per cent of funding for training and upskilling for eligible candidates. Interested candidates must also be proficient in the language that they intend to guide in.

Professional development courses are also available to hone their skills and keep up to date with industry trends.

These include topics such as arts and culture, dining and nature as well as skillsets like marketing, business and situational skills.

We thank the writers for their suggestions and will continue to welcome new talent to the profession, especially those who have a passion for storytelling, can adapt to the new tourism landscape and meet the evolving needs of travellers.

Annie Chang

Director, Travel Agents & Tourist Guides

Singapore Tourism Board