Forum: NEA, SFA working with cleaning contractors to improve service standards at food centres

We thank Forum writers Wee Gim Leong and Tan Chor Hoon for their feedback (Many food centres are dirty due to lack of cleaners, Dec 3; and Take steps to clean up food centres, so we can be proud of our hawker culture, Dec 10).

The mandatory return of used crockery, cutlery and trays by patrons has brought some relief to cleaners in terms of collecting these items from tables at public dining spaces.

There has not been a reduction in the number of cleaners, as they are still needed to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of dining places, sort crockery, and wipe and sanitise the tables.

To help cleaners better manage their workload, the cleaning workflow has been revised, with a team of cleaners focusing on wiping and sanitising tables, while another team sorts and clears the returned crockery and trays at return points.

With the implementation of the environmental sanitation regime at hawker centres, premises managers need to ensure that tables are cleaned and disinfected after each day’s operation. This is on top of wiping and sanitising by cleaners during the centres’ operations.

As part of licensing conditions, operators are required to provide and maintain tray return infrastructure in the premises’ dining area. The National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will take enforcement action against licensees who fail to comply with requirements. This includes fines and suspensions.

Since July 2022, SFA has carried out targeted checks and taken enforcement actions against 29 premises.

Overall, there have been fewer reported instances of pests and bird nuisance since mandatory tray and crockery return was implemented.

There has also been less negative feedback from patrons about table cleanliness as more patrons are aware of and playing their part to clear their trays and crockery.

We have also received feedback from patrons that getting a clean table is now easier and faster.

Nonetheless, NEA and SFA appreciate that there is still room for improvement at some public dining spaces, especially during peak hours, and we are working with cleaning contractors to improve service standards.

Patrons can also help by continuing to clear used crockery, cutlery and trays, and any litter. These acts of self-service contribute to higher levels of public cleanliness and hygiene, and make it less laborious for the local ageing cleaning workforce.

Members of the public can contact the agencies if they observe any table-cleanliness issue at hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts.

Andrew Low

Group Director, Hawker Centres Group

National Environment Agency

How Siew Tang

Director

Operations Management Department

Joint Operations Division

Singapore Food Agency