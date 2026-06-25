Forum: NEA acts firmly against litterbugs, including recalcitrant offenders

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We thank Raymond Lim for his letter “Stronger penalties needed to tackle littering” (June 19), and share his view on the importance of keeping Singapore’s public spaces clean.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) maintains strict enforcement against public health offences, including littering.

From January to March , NEA issued about 3,000 fines for littering offences islandwide. In the same period, over 150 corrective work orders (CWOs) were also issued, requiring offenders to perform corrective work at hot spots. This allows offenders to reflect on the efforts required to keep our shared spaces clean, and the impact that littering has on our living environment. CWO’s visible nature also helps deter littering.

Those who persistently litter can expect to face heavier penalties. On May 15 , a 43-year-old man was convicted of throwing a cigarette butt in a public place. It was his 13th littering conviction since 2000, and the court took his previous convictions into account when sentencing him to a $2,500 fine and 12 hours of corrective work.

Enforcement alone, however, cannot sustain a clean environment. NEA will continue to adopt a multi-pronged approach, encompassing enforcement, innovative solutions, and partnerships with stakeholders, to uphold high standards of public cleanliness.

Members of the public can do their part by disposing of litter properly and reporting any public health offences via the OneService app. Together, we can maintain Singapore’s reputation as a clean, liveable city for everyone.

Halmie Hussein Mattar

Group director

Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency