Forum: National plan needed to deal with space for burial sites

Due to an ageing population, the number of deaths will increase in future years. In the next 10 years, the aggregate number of deaths could reach over 220,000; and in the next 20 years, the aggregate number may be 450,000 or more.

Does the Government have a long-term plan on where to build the needed niches for the next 20 years and beyond? We should set a limit on the space that can be used for burial and storing of ashes on our main island. The rest may have to be placed on some of our offshore islands.

The Government has had experience in land reclamation from the surrounding waters over the years. We can use land reclamation to expand one or two offshore islands for placing burial niches.

In the long term, we need to persuade more people to accept sea burial or the placing of ashes on offshore islands.

Living in a densely populated island, it is necessary for us to accept certain compromises and that long-held rituals and practices have to change over time.

We need a national conversation on the issue. People’s representatives and religious and community organisations could work with the Government to formulate a plan to deal with the issue.

Albert Ng Ya Ken