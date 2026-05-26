Forum: Nation-building involves sustaining family well-being

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Singapore demands a lot from its office-holders in politics. It is thus not a surprise that there will be a limit to what a person is willing to give to the country at the expense of personal and family well-being (Surprise resignation by Koh Poh Koon reflects toll of political life: Observers, May 22).

It takes courage to admit one’s limitations. And for the individual who calls it a day and reappraises the priorities of life, it is also a sign of wisdom.

The Chinese language embodies the proper perspective of country ( 国家 ) by including the word for family. Throughout the tumultuous years of wars and famines, a nation can survive when families survive and thrive.

Singapore can learn from Dr Koh Poh Koon’s example to put family priorities first as we build the nation. Given Singapore’s low birth replacement rate, those in charge must pay particular attention.

After all, life is not measured by the abundance of possessions, but by the relationships that sustain community and society.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)