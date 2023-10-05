Forum: My son is autistic, but some people still stare

I refer to the commentary “Meet someone who looks different? Don’t just stop and stare” (Oct 2).

I have an autistic son who is 17 years old, 1.8m tall and loves to run and bounce when he is happy. He does it anywhere and at any time which pleases him.

He will also put his scrunched-up face close to someone else’s face. Not for any reason, but because he is autistic and he does unexplainable things.

It is obvious that my son is not neurotypical. Stares from strangers are common. I am open about his condition. My approach is to immediately inform the person who is staring that my son is autistic. This often elicits the response, “Oh, it’s OK”, followed immediately by the person looking away, sometimes awkwardly.

At times, I get kind remarks, questions and even special treatment for my son. Some start to recognise him and greet him kindly when they chance upon us.

However, there are times when people continue to stare even after I say that my son is autistic. On one occasion, it prompted me to tell the person that staring does not cure autism. That worked.

To all the parents of atypical children who have to endure stares, let us continue to educate the public that the world is shared by all of us, typical or otherwise.

Lela Luorno