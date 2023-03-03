Forum: Multi-pronged approach to keep Singapore litter-free

We thank Ms Marie Antoinette McBride for her letter, “Surprised to see so much litter during recent visit” (Feb 25).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) adopts a multi-pronged approach to uphold high standards of public cleanliness. Our enforcement and cleaning efforts are supported by education, outreach and ground-up action.

We allocate significant resources to strict enforcement against a range of public health offences, including littering and smoking. Enforcement officers are regularly deployed to littering hot spots across the island.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, anyone committing a littering offence is liable to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for subsequent convictions.

The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order (CWO), requiring repeat offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours. CWO sessions are usually organised once every two months at different locations.

NEA works with community leaders, residents, town councils and schools to foster collective action and social responsibility to keep public spaces clean. Posters and banners are also displayed at littering hot spots.

Many stakeholders conduct ground-up activities such as litter-picking brisk walks, beach and park clean-up exercises, and cleaner appreciation days. The Public Hygiene Council has partnered town councils to hold quarterly SG Clean Days, when cleaners cease work for the day and residents are reminded to keep their surroundings clean.

We agree that everyone has a role in upholding high standards of cleanliness and public health in Singapore.

Many bin their litter and some actively participate in litter-picking activities. We should all return our used trays and crockery to keep tables clean at hawker centres, and use public toilets responsibly and conscientiously.

NEA will continue to engage the community to demonstrate gracious behaviour, take greater ownership, and keep our environment clean.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency