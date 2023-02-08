Forum: Moving towards preparing students for the school of life

We thank Forum contributors Harry Lim, Edwin Chow and Paul Chan Poh Hoi for their views on teaching and learning approaches in schools (Lessons on primary school education worth learning from international schools, Jan 27; Focus on teaching kids skills needed for future economy, Jan 30; and Education must cover wide ground to prepare students, Feb 2).

To help our students face a fast-changing world, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and schools have been shifting our efforts beyond preparing our students for life in school, to equipping them for the school of life.

To achieve this, MOE continually learns from the best educational practices around the world. Today, we are building on a strong education system to help students strengthen 21st century competencies like critical and inventive thinking and collaboration, as well as values like empathy and resilience.

Our students pick up these skills through a range of different experiences in and out of class. For example, teachers utilise interactive teaching tools and games in subjects such as mathematics to engage students and help them better understand concepts.

Schools offer applied learning programmes to help students connect what they have learnt in the classroom with real-world contexts. Beyond the classroom, students take part in a range of co-curricular activities, learning journeys and outdoor activities to cultivate resilience and holistic development.

Taken together, these initiatives encourage our students to explore, experiment and be creative in their approach to learning.

These efforts take place against a backdrop of system-wide changes to encourage broader definitions of success and a shift away from an overemphasis on academic grades.

For example, the removal of mid-year examinations for all remaining levels in primary and secondary schools by 2023 will give our students more time and space to further develop holistically, and embark on more student-initiated learning.

But even as we do so, schools will continue to ensure students receive feedback on their learning, as well as the necessary learning support.

We will continue to ensure a good balance in our curriculum and teaching, and stay guided by our mission to ignite the joy of learning in our students and help them thrive in life.

Sherwin Cheng

Director, Curriculum Policy Office

Ministry of Education