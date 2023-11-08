Forum: More support needed for those who rely on online learning

It was announced recently that access to Udemy Business via National Library Board (NLB) membership will end on Dec 15. Courses by Udemy are also no longer eligible for SkillsFuture credits.

These moves have sparked discussion about the accessibility of online learning and lifelong skills development.

Online courses have transformed the education landscape by providing convenient, flexible and cost-effective opportunities for people to acquire new skills or deepen their knowledge in various fields. They are especially beneficial for working adults wanting to balance professional and personal commitments while advancing their careers.

Unfortunately, NLB’s decision to discontinue Udemy Business access limits the availability of a valuable e-learning resource to the public.

I urge the authorities to support Singaporeans’ e-learning with wider access to online courses and to allow the use of SkillsFuture credits for more courses.

Martin Lee Ming Han