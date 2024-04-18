Forum: More support for ageing persons with disabilities and their elderly caregivers

The articles “Does Singapore have what it takes to look after the elderly?” and “From family care to future care: Do we have what it takes to look after older S’poreans?” (April 13) are timely as Singapore’s citizen population aged 65 years and above is rapidly rising.

Growing old can be daunting for some, especially when they have to cope with ill health and disabling conditions. Different alternative living arrangements and care options have been introduced in recent years to enable seniors to age at home and in the community.

However, the solution may not be as straightforward for elderly caregivers of persons with disabilities who are also growing old.

The challenges faced by these elderly caregivers are multi-faceted. These individuals would often have cared for their child at every stage of their lives, and now they continue to carry the weight of caregiving responsibilities while grappling with physical exhaustion as well as financial and emotional strains.

Furthermore, their anxiety and challenges are multiplied when their care recipient also lacks mental capacity or has complex health and social needs.

As these caregivers advance in age, they often worry about their ability to sustain their caregiving responsibilities and who will take care of their child when they are no longer around.

Sometimes, persons with disabilities have to be admitted to a nursing or disability home prematurely because their aged caregivers can no longer look after them.

While similar physical and cognitive degeneration may occur in persons with disabilities as other abled-bodied seniors, the support that the former require while seeking independence differs.

Specialised healthcare, assistive devices and assisted living environments become even more crucial for persons with disabilities to age in place in the community.

To support these elderly, not only are future care planning conversations important, but it also calls for policymakers to understand what persons with disabilities and their aged caregivers really need, and support them as one family unit.

Most elderly caregivers desire to care for and live with their dependents with disabilities as long as they are able. We should have living arrangements and care options that could address these issues in a more compassionate and holistic manner.

Abhimanyau Pal

Chief Executive Officer

SPD