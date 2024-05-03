Forum: More road safety measures ahead

We thank Forum writers Robert Cheng and Andrew Seow Chwee Guan for their letters on errant driving behaviour, traffic enforcement and penalties (Change in mindset and behaviour needed to keep roads safe, April 24, and Use unmarked enforcement cars, April 26).

We share their concerns on road safety, especially in the light of the tragic accident in Tampines that resulted in the loss of two lives. The driver has been charged in court with four charges, including dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing hurt.

We take a strong stance against reckless and dangerous driving. In 2019, the Road Traffic Act was amended to impose heavier penalties on motorists convicted of irresponsible driving offences.

The maximum imprisonment term for dangerous driving causing death was increased from five years to eight years for first-time offenders. The offender will also be disqualified for at least 10 years from driving all classes of vehicles. Repeat offenders will face more severe penalties.

Statistics show our roads today are safer than five to 10 years ago. The number of accidents resulting in injuries has remained lower than pre-Covid-19 years.

But every fatality is one too many. Since April 1, the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras across the island has been progressively activated. We will also be increasing composition sums and demerit points for certain traffic offences later this year.

These measures alone, however, will not be enough, no matter how much more the Traffic Police do.

Ultimately, all road users must play their part and adopt good road safety habits. We will launch a series of road safety videos as part of a campaign in the second half of 2024 to urge everyone to be a responsible road user.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Let us all pledge to make every journey on our roads a safe one. The accident in Tampines reminds us of the potentially fatal consequences.

Sanjay Nanwani

Senior Director

Policy Development Division

Ministry of Home Affairs