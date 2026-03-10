Forum: Money can be earned later, but fertility cannot wait

As a senior embryologist with over two decades of experience in assisted reproduction, I witness daily the hopes of couples longing for a child. Increasingly, I see patients seeking help for age-related infertility. Many have prioritised careers or financial security, arriving in their late 30s or 40s with the belief that modern medicine can overcome the natural limitations of age.

Unfortunately, biology does not always cooperate. Clinical data consistently shows that in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) success rates decline significantly after age 35 and become very low beyond 40. While men often remain fertile later in life, women face a far more limited biological window.

Despite remarkable medical advances, the natural ageing of the ovaries cannot be reversed. Once ovarian function declines significantly, even the most advanced technologies rarely restore fertility. This is a difficult reality that professionals in my field encounter regularly.

As a father of four, I understand why young couples in Singapore hesitate. Raising children today is demanding. The pressure of intense educational competition – from enrichment classes to the high-stakes environment of the PSLE and O levels _ weighs heavily on families. It is understandable that many prioritise reaching a certain level of financial stability or personal freedom before considering parenthood. However, time has its own constraints. I once treated a patient who was a professional success and had travelled the world, only to realise in her 40s that she deeply wanted a child. After several unsuccessful IVF attempts and significant emotional strain, she eventually turned to adoption. Her story is not unique.

A retired university professor recently shared a reflection that stayed with me: As we age, the achievements that once seemed paramount often fade, while health and family remain the things that matter most. Children are not just a responsibility; they are a source of lifelong, multi-generational companionship.

Falling birth rates are a significant challenge for Singapore. While policies can help ease financial burdens, the decision to have children remains deeply personal.

To younger adults, I offer this reflection: Careers can be built and financial goals achieved over time, but fertility does not wait indefinitely. In life, many things can be postponed, but biology follows its own timeline. Planning for a family earlier, where possible, may spare many from the realisation that certain opportunities cannot be reclaimed once time has passed.

Chen Naiqing (Dr)