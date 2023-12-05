Forum: MOE should relax rules on teachers working after school hours

I refer to the report “Overemployed: A look at those who secretly juggle 2 full-time jobs” (Dec 1).

I was a primary school teacher with the Ministry of Education (MOE) for 23 years. During those years, I gave private tuition after school hours from the time I started my teaching career, making sure that I did not exceed the six-hour weekly limit set by MOE.

The starting salary of an MOE teacher was decent but barely covered the many financial commitments, such as student loans, care-giving expenses for aged parents and servicing a mortgage, especially if one is married with children.

Although teachers’ salaries have improved, MOE should relax its rules on letting teachers pursue other forms of part-time employment after school hours, especially in these times of rising prices, as long as their performance in school is not affected or compromised.

The annual performance appraisal will ensure that teachers remain committed to their duties.

Chan Whye Shiung