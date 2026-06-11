Forum: Modify letterboxes and postboxes to accommodate small parcel deliveries

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I am encouraged to learn that SingPost’s parcel collection service from residential letterboxes will be expanded islandwide by Sept 30. (SingPost to roll out islandwide mail and small parcel pick-up from HDB, condo letterboxes, June 9).

As online shopping and peer-to-peer transactions become increasingly common, this initiative offers greater convenience for residents and reflects how postal services are adapting to changing consumer needs.

With the continued growth in parcel deliveries and returns, I would like to suggest a further enhancement to Singapore’s postal infrastructure. Many HDB and condominium letterboxes, as well as postboxes, were originally designed primarily for letters and small documents. Today, however, a significant proportion of postal traffic consists of small parcels.

SingPost could consider gradually modifying the design of postbox slots and letterbox openings to accommodate parcels up to the size of a SmartPac package.

This would make it easier for residents to send and receive small parcels without having to make a separate trip to a post office or designated drop-off point.

Such improvements would be especially beneficial given the closure of several post offices in recent years.

By enabling more transactions to be completed directly through neighbourhood letterboxes and postboxes, residents can continue to enjoy accessible postal services while reducing inconvenience and travel time.

The islandwide roll-out is a positive step forward, and I hope further enhancements can be explored to better support Singapore’s evolving mailing and parcel delivery needs.

Goh Ying Sheng