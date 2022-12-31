Forum: Mishap made me realise how dependent we are on mobile phones

Recently, while I was holidaying abroad, my mobile phone got soaked in seawater and became inoperable.

For a time, I was unable to do anything that required a one-time password, push notification alert or SMS token. Not many apps provide users with the option of notifications via e-mail.

My phone uses an eSIM, which is a virtual SIM card, but I could not transfer it to another phone because I needed to delete the eSIM in my inoperable phone first.

It seems we have become a society that is over-dependent on mobile phones. Should anything happen to our devices, we will lose access to a range of services from banking to government portals.

Chew Soon Lee