Forum: Misconception that home palliative care is expensive

We refer to the letter by Dr Desmond Wai, “Get insurers to cover home palliative care” (June 9) in response to the article, “MediSave, subsidies can be used for palliative care from July, and home care from October: Ong Ye Kung” (June 5).

As the umbrella body representing organisations that provide hospice and palliative care in Singapore, the Singapore Hospice Council (SHC) believes that quality palliative care should be available, accessible and affordable to everyone.

There is a need to dispel the misconception that home palliative care is expensive. We want the public to know that home hospice care is provided free by the majority of SHC member organisations.

Day hospice care is also offered free or at minimal charges, including two-way transfers by the day hospice care providers.

While these are made possible through various government subsidies, financial schemes and charity dollars, MediSave can also be used to pay for home palliative care and day hospice care up to $2,500 per lifetime per patient.

For patients with terminal cancer or end-stage organ failure, there is also no withdrawal limit if the bill is paid using their own MediSave.

For patients who cannot be cared for at home, inpatient hospice palliative care service is available in inpatient hospices and most community hospitals; and is made affordable through government subsidies, MediShield Life or MediSave.

The SHC believes no one should be denied access to compassionate and dignified end-of-life care due to affordability issues. We encourage all patients and families with financial concerns to approach a medical social worker for assistance.

The SHC also has a rich repository of palliative care resources at www.singaporehospice.org.sg for the public and caregivers.

As the need for hospice and palliative care services increases with our super-ageing population, SHC, together with its member organisations and the fraternity, remains committed to achieving good-quality palliative care for everyone, while keeping palliative care affordable and accessible.

Sim Bee Hia

Executive Director

Singapore Hospice Council