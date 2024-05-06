Forum: Minimise bank disruptions to maintain Singapore’s financial standing

I am disappointed with the occasional disruptions in our banking system. I could not make payment at a department store on May 2 (DBS and POSB digital banking services restored after disruption lasting more than 2 hours, May 2) but fortunately had alternative means to pay.

While our banking system remains sound and resilient, there were several disruptions last year causing inconvenience to those at payment counters and automated teller machines.

This is of concern, particularly when the emphasis is to go cashless.

No country is perfect at managing its financial systems, but any financial disruption should be kept to a minimum.

Singapore ranks third, after New York and London, among the world’s leading financial centres, according to the Global Financial Centres Index, and we cannot afford to have such outages.

Singapore’s standing in the financial world, together with strict regulations from the monetary authorities, should keep our banks on their toes.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan