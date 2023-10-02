Forum: Mindef, SAF committed to supporting post-NS transitions

We refer to the commentary “Imagine having skills training during NS to prepare for the next phase of your life” (Sept 27) by Dr Chew Han Ei and Mr Shane Pereira from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

The authors suggested that training in non-soldiering skillsets be expanded for full-time national servicemen (NSF) so that they can transit to further studies or work more confidently. The authors affirm that NS exists to fulfil national defence needs, and that the foremost priority during NS should rightfully be training our NSFs to defend our country.

Where we can, without compromising this objective, Mindef agrees that we should assist NSFs to prepare for transition to civilian life, including to enhance employability.

Ninety-five per cent of the IPS study respondents acknowledged that their NS stint does help to develop physical and mental strength, life skills and leadership abilities. Over 70 per cent also felt that NS was important for acquiring skills useful for civilian employment.

Mindef and the SAF have implemented various measures to support NSFs’ transition to work or study. Since 2003, we have provided NSFs with funding for self-advancement courses. Last year, we worked with NTUC LearningHub and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute to enhance this support significantly.

Today, all NSFs are offered free subscription to SkillsFuture@NS Learning e-learning platform, which has over 75,000 online courses and other career and training resources. Career and education fairs as well as workshops on practical career skills, such as resume writing, are also organised for NSFs during their last months of NS.

To better recognise vocational skills acquired, the SAF has been working with SkillsFuture Singapore since 2017 to accredit certifiable skills under the national Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) system. For example, NSFs can receive accreditation for the skills they acquire through Basic Military Training and specialist courses, such as in leadership, medical and logistics.

For NSFs keen to extend their service while concurrently pursuing a diploma or university degree, we have introduced Work-Learn Schemes in several vocations. These allow them to attain academic credits that go towards diplomas or degrees from our polytechnics and universities in fields such as engineering, while performing full-time NS and an additional period of Regular service.

Mindef and the SAF are grateful to Singaporeans, families and employers for the overwhelming support for NS. We remain committed to training our NSFs well to defend our country, while providing support for their post-NS transition.

BG (NS) Kenneth Liow

Director National Service Affairs

Singapore Armed Forces

Ho Chin Ning

Director Manpower

Ministry of Defence