Forum: Corrective actions implemented by Metro following customer feedback on billing error

We refer to the Forum letter titled “

When a shop’s error became the customer’s burden

” (Feb 10).

Metro Singapore thanks the writer, Mr Goh Chuan Seem, for writing in to share his concerns. We regret that his wife had an unpleasant experience at our Metro Causeway Point outlet and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Upon becoming aware of the matter, we conducted a review of the circumstances surrounding the transaction, including examining the billing records and speaking with the store team involved. The review has since been completed, and we have reached out to Mr Goh’s wife to address her concerns directly.

While Metro has established policies governing refunds and exchanges, our priority is always to resolve genuine billing errors in a fair and reasonable manner. Following our review, we have reinforced our service guidelines with the store team and implemented immediate corrective actions, including additional training for front-line staff, to prevent similar occurrences.

We appreciate Mr Goh taking the time to write in and value such feedback as it helps us improve the shopping experience for our customers.

Henry Christian
Head of Loyalty, Marketing & Partnerships
Metro Singapore

