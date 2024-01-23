Forum: Merging of LifeSG and OneService apps being studied

We thank Madam Cheng Lai Wah for her feedback (Merge LifeSG and OneService apps into one, Jan 17).

The Municipal Services Office (MSO) introduced the OneService app in 2015 as a seamless, one-stop platform for residents to report municipal issues. Since 2021, MSO has worked with the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) to make the app even more accessible and easy to use, by hosting its popular features on platforms widely used by residents, such as the LifeSG app, and social messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram.

LifeSG’s 1.5 million users can report municipal issues, book public facilities and spaces, be notified about lift breakdowns and renovations in their blocks, refer vulnerable persons to social service agencies, and receive alerts on missing persons with dementia in their area _ without the need to download a new app.

On top of these OneService features, the LifeSG app offers residents easy access to various government e-services catering to various life stages and daily living, such as the birth or death of a family member, checking of medical appointments, and viewing of government benefits and Central Provident Fund balances.

We acknowledge the benefits of merging the two apps, which will streamline the number of digital touchpoints for residents.

We are studying this carefully, including how to ensure that our user base adapts well to such a change before we decide on the merger. We continue to welcome feedback on how we can better organise and deliver services around residents’ needs to serve them better.

Yap Yeow Chern

Senior Director (Operations),

Municipal Services Office

Gabriyel Wong

Director, LifeSG

GovTech