Forum: Merge OneService and LifeSG apps into one

Like others whom I have spoken to, I am confused that OneService and LifeSG apps have overlapping services.

For example, when you report illegal parking in HDB estates on the OneService app, occasionally you will be prompted on whether you want to use the LifeSG app or stay with OneService.

Other services in the OneService app such as those on helping neighbours, booking facilities, construction noise, cleanliness, maintenance issues, HDB facilities and greenery are also found in LifeSG.

To avoid duplication, LifeSG should just focus on issues such as those concerning citizenship and community, education and learning, end of life, and family and parenting; and OneService solely on municipal issues.

Or both apps could be consolidated into one brand-new app that is more user-friendly.

Cheng Lai Wah