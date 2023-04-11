Forum: Membership offers to include new bird park available

We refer to the letter by Mr Dominic Leong, a member of our Friends of Wildlife (FOW) Plus community (Friends of Wildlife Plus members should enjoy entry to new bird park, April 7). We thank Mr Leong for his feedback and assure him that we greatly value his support.

In March 2022, we ceased the sale of memberships for Jurong Bird Park to prepare for the park’s closing. Since then, new FOW memberships and renewals for multi-park access have been only for Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo.

During this period, however, prevailing members who wished to visit Jurong Bird Park before its closing were extended complimentary admission, and this offer was available till the last day of operations.

We communicated these changes on our membership portal and website, while sharing with our members that there would be new membership options for them to consider when Bird Paradise opens. We apologise if this was not made clear to Mr Leong when he bought his membership in 2022, and we apologise for any upset this may have caused.

We are very grateful for the keen interest in Bird Paradise, and would like to share again the options available to our prevailing members. On April 24, when the Bird Paradise-inclusive membership tier launches, prevailing members can reset their membership. Under this arrangement, the remaining value of any current membership will be pro-rated and refunded. Prevailing members can then choose to make a purchase of the new Bird-Paradise-inclusive tier at a 20 per cent renewal discount.

For prevailing members who prefer to retain their existing packages till expiry, Bird Paradise tickets are available at a 50 per cent discount off full admission prices, from May 8 to Oct 31.

We have connected directly with Mr Leong to address his concerns.

Esther Ong

Head of Memberships

Mandai Wildlife Group