Forum: Measures in place to ensure safety of student-athletes during hot weather

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We thank Forum writer Danny Soon Kwang Wei for sharing his concerns about the scheduling of football matches (Look into scheduling of schools’ football matches to avoid heat, June 17).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has guidelines in place to ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes participating in the National School Games (NSG).

These include ensuring adequate water and rest breaks during hot weather, providing shaded rest areas where possible, and acclimatising student-athletes to the heat through gradual training before competition.

Teachers and coaches have also been reminded to look out for signs of heat illness in student-athletes, and any player showing such signs will be removed from the field immediately.

We would also like to assure the writer that where schedules and venues allow, we hold matches in the cooler parts of the afternoon.

MOE and schools will continue to monitor the heat situation and take appropriate measures, including adjusting match schedules and postponing matches where necessary, to ensure that the NSG remains a safe, enjoyable and enriching experience for all student-athletes.

Eugenia Lim

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 2

Ministry of Education