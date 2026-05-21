Forum: Many stay-at-home dads still feel the sting of being misunderstood

While more fathers are taking on the lion’s share of caregiving for the sake of their children and family, what continues to pose a challenge for them is society’s lack of recognition and acceptance of their bold decision to prioritise parenting (Fatherhood, full-time: Why more Singapore men are staying home to care for their children, May 17).

Looking at the numerous online comments in response to that news feature, it’s hard not to grit one’s teeth and wonder – what will it take for people to acknowledge that it’s really no one’s business how a household decides to run itself?

As the lead for an over 120-strong community of mostly stay-at-home dads, I’ve come to learn, admire and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made despite the walls of objections they often face.

I’ve also come to understand more clearly why many stay-at-home fathers still feel the sting of being misunderstood , sometimes daily .

As bestselling author Dan Brown once said: “We all fear what we do not understand.” It is the lack of understanding among those in the majority of society that results in the pushback and meanness many dads experience when they choose to live a different and unconventional way of life in the public eye .

I had my doubts and fears too when I chose to prioritise parenting nearly a decade ago. Neither I, nor the dads in my community, made our decision to prioritise parenting to prove our choice is better. We simply took the plunge with, and for, our spouses and children.

Nothing more. But more to the point, nothing less.

We only ask that society sees us like everyone else – going about our lives in our unique, but also ordinary, ways.

Kelvin Seah Lee Nguon