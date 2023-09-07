Forum: Many programmes to train domestic workers hired for eldercare

The Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) shares the concerns raised in the SingHealth Polyclinics’ study (Nearly half of foreign domestic workers lack confidence or skill to meet seniors’ healthcare needs: Study, Aug 17).

Fast also supports Mr Tan Yee Kiat’s view that migrant domestic workers (MDWs) require proper training when tasked with eldercare (Have separate work permits for maids hired for eldercare, Aug 21).

Our ageing population necessitates the employment of more MDWs who are properly trained in eldercare. Given proper training, and equipped with the right mindset, skill sets, support and resource network, MDWs are a viable option in enabling the elderly to age in place.

Moreover, MDWs caring for seniors need to focus on caregiving rather than concurrently juggling household chores. A different set of expectations and standards for eldercare, as compared with basic housekeeping, is thus necessary. Prospective and existing employers and their MDWs should maintain open communication on work tasks and align expectations on the role of caregiver for seniors.

Some elderly people have mobility issues and are on long-term medication for chronic conditions, but still live an independent life. MDWs employed to care for them need basic eldercare training in, for example, preventing falls, diet control, handling wheelchairs and administering medication.

For those who require significant support in activities of daily living or who have dementia, the caregiver needs more comprehensive training to perform tasks such as monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol levels, feeding, preventing bed sores, managing hygiene, and more.

There are many not-for-profit organisations including Fast that offer basic and comprehensive eldercare programmes for MDWs. We urge employment agencies and employers to enrol the MDWs in such programmes.

It is in the interest of households to provide the necessary training and support for MDWs who are caregivers, as well as managing their overall workload. Not being able to perform the role because of a lack of skill sets and right attitude will result in stress for the caregiver and the family.

MDWs who are deployed to perform caregiving tasks that they are unsure of, or are uncomfortable with, should inform their employers and request additional training or support. MDWs may also approach Fast or their employment agencies for assistance.

Lim Fang Sung

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training