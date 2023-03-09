Forum: Many opportunities for students to develop cross-cultural skills and global outlook

We are glad to hear that Alina Lew Lin Rong had found her online immersion programme meaningful (Expand Bicultural Studies Programme to more schools in Singapore, Feb 27), and we appreciate Ms Seetha Sharma’s suggestion on having a multicultural programme to better expose our students to Singapore’s heritage and history (Multicultural studies better than bicultural, March 2).

The four-year Bicultural Studies Programme, offered from Secondary 3 in selected schools, caters to students with a strong interest in biculturalism and in understanding contemporary China and the West.

This programme aims to promote bilingualism in English and Chinese, and help students acquire a deeper appreciation of international issues involving China, South-east Asia and the West through a Singapore perspective.

Beyond this programme, there are many other opportunities for students to learn about other cultures within and beyond our shores, cultivate cross-cultural skills, and develop a global outlook.

For example, secondary schools and pre-university institutions are gradually resuming overseas immersion programmes. Schools continue to organise exchange programmes and local-based programmes which allow their students to interact with international counterparts and broaden their understanding of Asia. Students can also benefit from cultural immersion experiences like local learning journeys to cultural heritage sites such as Chinatown, Little India and Kampong Glam.

Our school curriculum also helps students to better understand and appreciate diverse cultures. Through the humanities curriculum, students learn about the Singapore story, and explore the diverse experiences and narratives of people in the past and present.

Subjects like social studies, geography and history teach students about the society and culture of other countries, and Singapore’s relationship with the region and the world. Students also develop an understanding and appreciation for multiculturalism through the character and citizenship education curriculum.

Furthermore, mother tongue language classes help our students develop cross-cultural perspectives. Schools conduct the Conversational Chinese and Malay Programme to encourage students to learn an additional language beyond their mother tongue. Those who are keen can also take up a third language in school to strengthen their cultural awareness.

The Ministry of Education will continue with efforts to help students remain anchored to our Singaporean heritage and culture, while equipping them with the knowledge, cross-cultural skills, and global awareness to navigate an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.

Ong Kong Hong

Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1

Ministry of Education