Forum: Many of the items advertised in discount booklet are non-essential ones

A Support SG Businesses 2023 Discount Booklet was recently distributed to households.

Many of the advertised products and services in it are obviously non-essentials.

In fact, some products, such as a massage chair costing more than $2,000, would be considered luxury items. Likewise, the range of skin, hair and scalp treatments offered by the advertisers.

Perhaps some advertisers are hoping to get Singaporeans to buy impulsively. In several cases, the discounts are valid for only a short period, ending as early as Feb 5, 2023, and the validity cannot be extended.

I do hope that there will be other socially responsible businesses willing to come forward to offer discounts on essential products and services to help Singaporeans during this period of rising prices.

Ang Ah Lay