Forum: Many food centres are dirty due to lack of cleaners

Since the rule requiring customers to return their trays after finishing their meals at hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops kicked in, the state of cleanliness at these eateries has deteriorated.

Food establishments seem to have cut back on cleaners. Many have only one or two cleaners, who are usually elderly and move slowly. And at places that do have enough cleaners, I often see them chatting away instead of cleaning tables.

Tables are not cleaned properly, if at all. Dirty trays are being reused without first being cleaned, and utensils are simply dipped in water and not scrubbed. At one coffee shop, I was served tea in a cup that had a lipstick stain.

The National Environment Agency should conduct random checks at food centres in Singapore, instead of waiting for customers to complain before taking action. More cleaning staff should be hired, and there should be guidelines on how many cleaners are needed based on the size of the food centre.

Dirty food establishments should receive large fines.

Singapore must get its act together quickly before we become known for having dirty food centres.

Wee Gim Leong