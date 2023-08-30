Forum: Many benefits to introducing caregiver work pass for domestic helpers

As a director of an employment agency, I support the idea of introducing a caregiver work pass for foreign domestic helpers in Singapore (Have separate work permits for maids hired for eldercare, Aug 21).

Migrant domestic workers under the current work-permit scheme undertake a wide range of roles, from assisting with household chores to providing specialised eldercare. However, this diversity of roles can lead to uncertainties for both workers and employers.

Introducing a dedicated caregiver work-pass category would bring much-needed clarity and alignment of expectations for everyone involved.

Caregiving is complex and varies greatly, depending on the patients’ needs. Beyond eldercare, caregiving also encompasses roles related to infants and children with specific requirements. The authorities can acknowledge these distinctions by establishing a caregiver work pass. This will pave the way for frameworks to certify the caregiving skills of a domestic helper.

One of the immediate key benefits of a caregiver work pass is that employment agencies can streamline appropriate training requirements. With clearly defined roles, it becomes easier to tailor training programmes and ensure domestic helpers are adequately prepared for their jobs.

Moreover, having a separate work pass allows domestic helpers to express their job preferences more clearly, enabling employers to make informed decisions when selecting a suitable helper. This can contribute significantly to smoother transitions and mutual understanding between employers and domestic helpers, especially when circumstances change at home.

A caregiver work pass is a progressive step and aligns with the evolving caregiving landscape. This move would foster better-informed choices, elevate the standard of care provided to vulnerable individuals, and empower helpers with specialised training.

Tay Khoon Beng