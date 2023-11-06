Forum: Making excuses for commuters’ bad behaviour breeds bad etiquette

We should not take for granted that commuters’ bad etiquette on public transport is unintentional, or it may become entrenched (Speak politely, don’t shame; behaviour may be unintentional: Experts, Nov 5).

Netizens should also be aware that shaming these commuters by posting videos can at times backfire, as the more headstrong ones may double down, thinking: “So? What can you do to me?”

There is no excuse at all for bad behaviour on public transport. Excuses often come from those with some form of attachment to the culprits because they, too, behave badly. It’s like a spoilt child who is encouraged to continue his bad behaviour because his parents permit it and make excuses for him.

Bad behaviour happens not only on public transport but also at other places such as libraries and supermarkets.

Why should we allow people to get away with bad behaviour by condoning it or by being nice? If we do that, we’re also condoning the actions of the people who taught them or were bad role models themselves.

Making excuses for bad behaviour breeds bad etiquette. We need to start holding people more accountable for their bad behaviour without the pleasantries.

Sim Joo Geok