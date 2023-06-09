Forum: Make last days of Kranji racecourse memorable

I have been following Singapore horse racing as a casual punter for more than a decade (S’pore Turf Club to close Kranji racecourse by March 2027 to make way for housing, other uses, June 5).

One highlight was the visit by the late Queen Elizabeth II for the feature race Queen Elizabeth II Cup in 2006.

On race days, I watched the events from the upper grandstand on the second storey of the racecourse. It is disappointing that the upper grandstand has been closed in recent years.

Before the last race on Oct 5, 2024, the Singapore Turf Club management should open the upper grandstand and other closed parts of the facility for people to relive their memories.

After the final race day, the site could be kept open for people to visit before it is demolished. I remember a time when the racecourse was open for “family days” after the races ended in the evening.

I hope the last stretch of Singapore’s horse racing calendar can be a memorable one for fans and punters.

Ken Tan