Forum: Make it mandatory for EVs to carry fire extinguishers

News reports about electric vehicle (EV) fires are a constant reminder that while we push for “green” transport, safety measures must keep up too.

When an EV catches fire, it burns quickly and at very high temperatures. Traditional firefighting methods often don’t work fast enough, putting passengers, first responders and the public at risk.

In Singapore, the authorities are working on a new car plate system to help people identify EVs easily. This is a good move.

The more urgent problem that many people overlook is that most EVs imported into Singapore today do not come with a fire extinguisher as standard equipment. Whether it’s an international brand or a Chinese brand, fire extinguishers are usually treated as an optional add-on, or given as a gift by the dealer. The owner usually has to buy one himself.

If an EV catches fire on the roads, the driver and passengers might not have any basic tools to react immediately.

The Government should make it mandatory for all EVs to carry a fire extinguisher of the correct type. This is because a lithium-ion battery fire is different from a normal engine or cabin fire. A standard “dry powder” extinguisher might not be effective.

Some might worry about the extra cost for car owners. But compared with the high price of an EV here, the cost of a proper fire extinguisher is a pittance. You cannot put a price on a life.

Making this compulsory would help everyone realise that EV safety shouldn’t just rely on “high-tech systems” or fancy car designs. We also need basic, direct ways to handle emergencies on the spot.

EVs are the future, but no matter how advanced the tech is, nothing beats being prepared. If we can combine better car identification with mandatory fire safety gear, Singapore’s journey towards green transport will be much safer.

Goh Chuan Seem