Forum: Make it easier for young working couples to have more babies

Singapore has an existential issue in its very low total fertility rate (TFR), not unlike Japan and many other countries.

The Straits Times’ Japan correspondent Walter Sim’s two articles, “I want three children” and “The most beautiful thing” (both Dec 25), highlighted the issues faced by young working Japanese couples –very similar to those faced by young Singaporean couples here –and the apparently successful measures taken by two Japanese municipalities in reversing their falling local TFRs.

So, the most logical question is, are the authorities here looking into how these Japanese success measures can be tailored for implementation in Singapore?

One clear insight from Mr Sim’s two articles is the pressure and stress young couples face in juggling work and care of young children. Working life in Singapore is stressful enough for young couples, what more for those who have to, without help from parents or domestic workers, look after young children.

Nowadays, it is common practice for young working couples to have to put in long hours at work, often past “normal” hours, and attend to office queries received through online channels during their, supposedly, rest hours.

I am sure Singaporean working couples appreciate the baby subsidies and bonuses given here, but as Mr Sim’s articles reported, “money alone will not encourage young couples to have children”.

Yes, we want more babies. So, should we not make it easier for our young couples to have quality time to make, and take care of, more babies? Employers can do more to implement pro-TFR-friendly work hours and conditions for our young working couples. Who knows, our TFR may just rise like in the two Japanese municipalities.

Tan Soon Hock