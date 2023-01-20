Forum: Make it easier for Singaporeans to contribute as programme helpers at childcare centres

I refer to Forum writer Jeffrey Law Lee Beng’s suggestion to have middle-aged Singaporean women working at fast food joints, coffee shops and hawker centres work at childcare centres (Get more Singaporeans to take on jobs at childcare centres, Jan 18).

Although these women may have experience in caring for children and may be keen to work at childcare centres, taking on those jobs would not be easy as most of them do not have certificates in early childhood education.

Most of the certifications need at least six months of training at an institution recognised by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA). Hence, these women can be hired only as programme helpers, whose main duties are to provide custodial care and help teachers supervise the children and manage the classroom.

However, childcare centres are allowed to hire a limited number of such helpers, as they are restricted by the teacher-to-helper ratio stipulated by ECDA. Some childcare centres do not even hire programme helpers.

There are two ways to let childcare centres tap this pool of people. First, ECDA could consider introducing shorter courses for people who already have experience in childcare.

Second, ECDA could review the teacher-to-helper ratio. Although teachers with the relevant certification are needed, it is also important to have staff to provide custodial care for the children. This is where programme helpers’ experience and love of children could help to improve the quality of care at these centres.

Lee Yim May