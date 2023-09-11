Forum: Make every day Teachers’ Day

Every Teachers’ Day, many students and parents give presents to teachers to show their appreciation for them. Similarly, many schools also treat their teachers to feasts to celebrate the day.

This year’s celebration, which has been moved to Monday, is no exception. With the recent furore over the alleged pre-school abuse cases, parents with pre-school children might even present more gifts to teachers in the hope that the teachers would treat their children better.

I am sure teachers are happy to receive gifts every year on this special day. However, most would be happier if their efforts are appreciated not only on Teachers’ Day, but also throughout the year.

Instead of getting presents on Teachers’ Day, most would rather have more supportive and understanding management, and less demanding and more reasonable parents.

In addition, hearing kind words of appreciation like those from Forum writer Victoria Soen Minyi may make teachers happier than receiving presents (Don’t forget about the good pre-school teachers, Sept 8).

All these would definitely help make every day Teachers’ Day for them.

Lee Yim May