Forum: LTA enhancing cycling infrastructure and trying to boost path-sharing culture

We refer to the letters by Forum writers Kelvin Tan, Loke Kwan Ng and Harry Ong Heng Poh (More needs to be done to make cycling network safer, Jan 5; Educate public on penalties for cyclists who exceed speed limit, Jan 8; and Cyclists should give priority to the safety of other footpath users, Jan 11). We thank them for their feedback and suggestions.

As part of the Land Transport Authority’s efforts to promote sustainable travel modes, we are expanding and enhancing our cycling infrastructure to make it safer, more connected, and accessible.

Under the ongoing Islandwide Cycling Network programme, we are building wider paths by using adjacent space or repurposing road space. Given the densely built-up nature of our towns, it is not always possible to provide segregated spaces for different users. In such shared spaces, users would need to share the space responsibly and graciously.

To improve safety, we designate interaction areas such as bus stops as pedestrian priority zones, with speed strips and signs to remind active mobility users to slow down and give way to pedestrians and the more vulnerable. Where space permits, a bypass path is built behind the bus stop to reduce interaction between active mobility users and bus commuters.

We are pressing on with our public education efforts to build a gracious and responsible path-sharing culture. We will promote the code of conduct for cyclists and pedestrians, for example, to remind them to keep to their respective paths.

We will also continue to educate users of the path rules such as keeping to the respective speed limits and will take enforcement action to ensure the safety of all users, especially the more vulnerable. As Mr Ong mentioned, footpaths are shared spaces. Cyclists should look out for other users and travel at slower speeds where necessary.

Everyone can play a part to improve path safety as we encourage more to take up active mobility as a greener mode of travel.

Chan Boon Fui

Group Director, Active Mobility Group

Land Transport Authority