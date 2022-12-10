Forum: LPA certificate issuers charging hefty fees for their services

I applaud the roll-out of a digital method to apply for a lasting power of attorney (LPA), which simplifies the process and saves paper (Lasting power of attorney can be made online from Nov 14, Oct 16).

But I would like to highlight the high cost of engaging a certificate issuer to witness and certify the LPA.

The Office of the Public Guardian’s system, through which people can search for a certificate issuer near them, does not provide information on the fees charged. I had to call each certificate issuer near my home to check the price.

On the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s website, it states that “as at July 2022, the majority of the top 10 most visited accredited medical practitioners charged $50 or less” to act as an LPA certificate issuer.

But when I called a few clinics near my home, I was cited fees that ranged from $75 to $250.

I hope the ministry will control the fees charged by certificate issuers, or provide people with a cheaper option at places like community centres. Otherwise, the high fees may discourage them from making an LPA.

Ng Sung Nang