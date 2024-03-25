Forum: Lots in Singapore to attract visitors from China

Recently, China reminded its citizens in Singapore to steer clear of gambling. Despite this move, I believe Singapore will continue to be an attractive tourist destination for China’s citizens as we have much to offer their families and leisure travellers (Singapore still “attractive” to Chinese travellers, says STB, noting embassy’s concern over gambling, March 22.)

Tourists from China feel at home in Singapore as language is not a barrier since many Singaporeans can speak Mandarin. They visit Singapore not only for sightseeing, but also for unique experiences.

They observe how Singaporeans can coexist peacefully as a multiracial society. They are also impressed by the orderliness in Singapore and when they see how we queue for taxis and at foodcourts.

The Singapore Tourism Board has said it aims to let Chinese visitors discover more hidden gems in Singapore through its various branding and public relations initiatives.

When Chinese tourists visited Singapore during the Chinese New Year, they were impressed by the colourful light-up in Chinatown, the dragon and lion dances and our Chingay procession. They were surprised to see modern Singapore celebrating the festival in such a grand manner.

Singapore does not promote itself as a casino destination, unlike Macau, which has earned itself the nickname Las Vegas of Asia.

China’s embassy in Singapore can rest assured that most of its citizens are not here to gamble.

They are here because it is a good place to shop for luxury brands and a food paradise. Singapore has many places of interest for tourists such as Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Zoo and Universal Studios Singapore.

Singapore received more than 327,000 visitors from China in February. I am confident many more will come, so long as they feel welcome here. Those who have visited Singapore will then likely be good ambassadors for us when they share their good experiences.

Harry Ong Heng Poh